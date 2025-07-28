Chili's Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Chain Has The Best Margaritas?

Both companies have restaurants in every state except for one each: Oregon doesn't have a Chili's and Hawaii doesn't have a Texas Roadhouse. Considering both Chili's and Texas Roadhouse are national chains, you're likely to have a location somewhat close to you. When it comes to drinks, the margaritas at each chain are very comparable in price and size. Texas Roadhouse's classic margaritas currently run less than a dollar more than Chili's classic margaritas, and each restaurant has a nominal charge on top of that for flavored margaritas.

One interesting thing to note is that Chili's serves its margaritas differently than other restaurants. Instead of coming in one large glass, Chili's brings out a smaller glass filled with ice alongside a plastic cocktail shaker filled with the margarita of your choosing. This allows you to pour yourself a few drinks from the shaker, approximately three glasses worth, according to my pours. This took up precious real estate on my already small two-person table, but it wasn't necessarily a pro or a con. It's an interesting concept, but it felt a little unnecessary and cumbersome.

Texas Roadhouse has the option to add a "kicker" of tequila served on top of what's already in your margarita for an extra fee. It's served in a plastic tube that floats inside your drink, but for some reason, when I ordered my margarita, my tequila was served this way instead of being automatically mixed into my drink. It doesn't seem to be the typical practice and was likely due to whoever was tending to the bar that evening.