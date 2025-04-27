What 'On The Rocks' Means For Cocktails (If You're Too Embarrassed To Ask)
Ever been to a bar and felt a little lost when the person next to you confidently orders their drink "neat" or "straight up"? You might even be Googling this sitting at the bar right now. No worries, we've got you covered! Bar terminology can feel like a secret language, and one of the more common vocabs is "on the rocks". Thankfully, it's one of the easier ones to understand.
Simply put, "on the rocks" means serving a drink over ice — the "rocks" are just the ice cubes in your glass. So, when you order something "on the rocks," the bartender will just pour your chosen spirit or cocktail over an ice-filled glass. The ice serves two purposes: It chills your drink and, as it slowly melts, slightly dilutes it, which can actually enhance certain flavors and mellow out strong spirits.
Common orders you might hear include "whiskey on the rocks" (just whiskey and ice), "bourbon on the rocks" (same idea, but with bourbon), or "Negroni on the rocks" (a cocktail of gin, vermouth, and Campari served over ice rather than strained). It's a simple idea but definitely sounds cool when spoken over the bar!
A few classic drinks to try on the rocks for your next bar visit
For your first order on the rocks, try an Old Fashioned, which we previously learned from a mixologist how to make perfect every time. This timeless cocktail is built directly in the glass over ice, typically starting with a sugar cube and a few dashes of bitters muddled together at the bottom. Then comes a large ice cube (or several smaller ones) followed by 2 ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey. Part of what makes this drink so beloved is how the gradual melting of ice balances the sugar, bitters, and spirit as you sip.
For a purer experience, try a quality single-malt Scotch or any other high-proof whiskey (like bottled-in-bond bourbons) over ice. The ice takes the edge off of these high-horsepower liquors and can help open up interesting flavors as it melts. Some purists might insist certain drams like selected single malts should never see ice, but word to the wise: Don't let anyone tell you how to enjoy your drink. There are just as many people who enjoy the evolving flavors as the drink gradually dilutes as those who like it straight.
There are many other options, like the perfect apéritif cocktail known as the Americano, which combines Campari, sweet vermouth, and a splash of soda water over an ice-filled rocks glass. There's also a Margarita on the rocks, which includes tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice over ice with a salt rim. So many great drinks to try — aren't you glad you asked?