What 'On The Rocks' Means For Cocktails (If You're Too Embarrassed To Ask)

Ever been to a bar and felt a little lost when the person next to you confidently orders their drink "neat" or "straight up"? You might even be Googling this sitting at the bar right now. No worries, we've got you covered! Bar terminology can feel like a secret language, and one of the more common vocabs is "on the rocks". Thankfully, it's one of the easier ones to understand.

Simply put, "on the rocks" means serving a drink over ice — the "rocks" are just the ice cubes in your glass. So, when you order something "on the rocks," the bartender will just pour your chosen spirit or cocktail over an ice-filled glass. The ice serves two purposes: It chills your drink and, as it slowly melts, slightly dilutes it, which can actually enhance certain flavors and mellow out strong spirits.

Common orders you might hear include "whiskey on the rocks" (just whiskey and ice), "bourbon on the rocks" (same idea, but with bourbon), or "Negroni on the rocks" (a cocktail of gin, vermouth, and Campari served over ice rather than strained). It's a simple idea but definitely sounds cool when spoken over the bar!