9 Restaurant-Quality Margarita Tips From A Chili's Insider

One of the most iconic cocktails, ubiquitous for its refreshing flavors, citrusy punch, and versatility, is the classic margarita. Typically made with tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur, its simple nature lends itself to endless riffs and variations. Whether served on the rocks or blended, with a salt or sugar rim, spicy or fruity flavor, margaritas are the perfect canvas for innovation and honing your bartending skills.

Although the origins of margaritas are unclear, the drink is rumored to have been created in the late 1930s to early 1940s. One tale recounts a bartender making a drink for a patron who had a tequila allergy, in an attempt to mellow out the alcohol's pungency. Another story speaks of a socialite named Margarita, who served the drink at one of her parties. Although the origins have become murky over the years, one thing is certain: a beloved cocktail was born.

The classic margarita has become a globally renowned cocktail, gracing the lips of cocktail lovers from around the world. Its bright, vibrant citrus notes, subtle sweetness, and balanced profile make it a perfect drink for summer. Although margaritas seem straightforward, there are simple steps that can help elevate them from a kitchen table cocktail to a restaurant-quality masterpiece.

We reached out to top experts in the margarita industry to give you the best tips on making restaurant-quality margaritas. Chili's, the American casual dining restaurant chain, sold over 25 million margaritas in 2024 alone. We contacted Chili's bartender Jackie Baggs, who has nearly 20 years of experience under her belt. We also spoke to Andrea Langus, director of beverages at Brinker International, a leading casual dining restaurant company that owns Chili's.