The Reason Texas Roadhouse's Green Beans Taste So Good

There are a lot of facts you might want to know about Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain with locations around the country and the world. For example, we shared some insider tea about the secret ingredients that make the chain's steaks taste so good (Hint: It's salt and sugar). But you must have some sides to pair with your ribeye, and we're here to tell you that you might want to swap the side salad with blue cheese dressing or French fries for the green beans — because the veggie features ingredients that give it a next-level Southern flavor flare.

The chain's green beans are certainly not just the veggie, because they're combined with bacon for meaty flavors, brown sugar to cut through the richness with a bit of sweetness, and onions. If you're from the southern United States or have been lucky enough to dine in the region, then you might have already had a similar version of green beans. The addition of the ingredients will turn what could be a boring side dish into a vegetable packed with sweet and smoky flavors.