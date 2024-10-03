The Reason Texas Roadhouse's Green Beans Taste So Good
There are a lot of facts you might want to know about Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain with locations around the country and the world. For example, we shared some insider tea about the secret ingredients that make the chain's steaks taste so good (Hint: It's salt and sugar). But you must have some sides to pair with your ribeye, and we're here to tell you that you might want to swap the side salad with blue cheese dressing or French fries for the green beans — because the veggie features ingredients that give it a next-level Southern flavor flare.
The chain's green beans are certainly not just the veggie, because they're combined with bacon for meaty flavors, brown sugar to cut through the richness with a bit of sweetness, and onions. If you're from the southern United States or have been lucky enough to dine in the region, then you might have already had a similar version of green beans. The addition of the ingredients will turn what could be a boring side dish into a vegetable packed with sweet and smoky flavors.
Make your own Texas Roadhouse green beans at home
There's a little more you might want to know about the steakhouse's green beans. You might think the bacon and brown sugar intensify the calories in the side dish, but a serving is just 100 calories and a total of 3.5 grams of fat, according to the chain's online menu. The beans also contain soy per the menu, just in case you have an allergy. You can try them as an additional side for $3.49, but pricing might vary by location. Texas Roadhouse's steak dinners and other meals come with two sides, so you can also order the green beans with your meal.
You don't have to go to Texas Roadhouse to take a bite of similarly-tasting green beans. We previously told you how to give canned green beans a Southern taste with bacon and brown sugar. For anyone who prefers fresh beans, consider our lemon garlic green beans recipe and swap the lemon juice for about eight slices of bacon per two pounds of bacon, one onion, and a tablespoon of brown sugar. The result should be a sweet and savory side dish just like your local Texas Roadhouse serves.