Give Canned Green Beans A Southern Twist With 2 Extra Ingredients

Although we've certainly moved past the loathsome feeling we once held towards green beans as kids, the canned version often takes us right back. While they're not horrible, they certainly don't hold the same delicious flavor as a classic green bean casserole made from scratch, for example. Still, these canned veggies can be completely transformed, especially when given a twist from a cuisine that knows how to make a mean side dish. To elevate your green beans with a Southern flair, add bacon and brown sugar.

These legumes are naturally earthy, mild, and a little sweet, making them perfect for practically any occasion, especially when you have the convenience of the canned version. As far as ingredients that will elevate canned green beans, the use of bacon to jazz up dishes is a classically Southern method – pork can be found in collard greens, cornbread, grits, and a wealth of other recipes. It also makes this convenient veggie the definition of comfort food.

As for the brown sugar, it adds a delicious caramelized taste while making the savory, earthy flavors of the veggie stand out more, bringing out the natural sweetness that's hidden in green beans. Bacon — especially when flavored with maple or smoked with applewood — is also slightly sweet, and serves a similar purpose. The umami it brings is incredibly impactful, turning the simple preserved product into a mouth-watering side within minutes.