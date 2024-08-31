Give Canned Green Beans A Southern Twist With 2 Extra Ingredients
Although we've certainly moved past the loathsome feeling we once held towards green beans as kids, the canned version often takes us right back. While they're not horrible, they certainly don't hold the same delicious flavor as a classic green bean casserole made from scratch, for example. Still, these canned veggies can be completely transformed, especially when given a twist from a cuisine that knows how to make a mean side dish. To elevate your green beans with a Southern flair, add bacon and brown sugar.
These legumes are naturally earthy, mild, and a little sweet, making them perfect for practically any occasion, especially when you have the convenience of the canned version. As far as ingredients that will elevate canned green beans, the use of bacon to jazz up dishes is a classically Southern method – pork can be found in collard greens, cornbread, grits, and a wealth of other recipes. It also makes this convenient veggie the definition of comfort food.
As for the brown sugar, it adds a delicious caramelized taste while making the savory, earthy flavors of the veggie stand out more, bringing out the natural sweetness that's hidden in green beans. Bacon — especially when flavored with maple or smoked with applewood — is also slightly sweet, and serves a similar purpose. The umami it brings is incredibly impactful, turning the simple preserved product into a mouth-watering side within minutes.
How to add bacon and brown sugar to canned green beans
Part of the appeal of canned green beans is their ease; if you're looking to make a quick meal from them, don't spend too long sprucing things up with extra ingredients. After spending a few minutes to fry up slices of bacon, set it aside and quickly cook the drained beans in the pan. Sprinkle in some brown sugar and toss, allowing it to melt into the bacon grease. Once the liquid starts to dry up, add the chopped bacon back in, then take your delicious dish off the stove.
If you prefer your veggies to have a slightly cozier taste, baking them with brown sugar and bacon is an easy way to do that. Drain the green beans and add them to a baking dish, followed by pieces of chopped bacon. Mix some brown sugar with melted butter and drizzle it over the bacon and beans, ensuring they're thoroughly cooked. Bake the dish for 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
This sweet, savory dish makes a hearty side that can be served with balsamic-glazed pork tenderloin or meaty braised brisket mac and cheese. The bacon and brown sugar lend tons of flavor to the green beans, but you can balance it out by adding tangy Dijon mustard, savory soy sauce, or sharp white vinegar to the brown sugar and butter mix.