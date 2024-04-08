15 Ingredients That Will Elevate Canned Green Beans

The world of canned foods is a wide and often overlooked one. There's everything from canned meats to canned seafood to canned vegetables that can uplift side dishes and meals. They're usually pretty budget-friendly, and can help you save time by eliminating the need to chop and cook each given item.

Canned green beans are a wonderful pantry staple, since they come cooked and ready to eat right from the can. You can find chopped beans with the ends removed so you don't have to do any hard work, but there are whole green beans available in cans as well.

There's a lot of potential when it comes to canned green beans, whether you want to change the texture by frying it in extra-virgin olive oil (which doubles as a twofold tip, since this also elevates the flavor). You may choose to boost these beans with classic components, such as the almonds or garlic that you'll find widely used in fresh green bean dishes, and you can use the same logic for the canned version. These ingredients will complement green beans without taking over the dish. You can pair these green bean combinations with your favorite meats, other veggies, or just have them as a snack on the side.