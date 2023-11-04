Green Beans Are The Veggie You Didn't Know You Should Be Pickling

Green beans are a great addition to Thanksgiving casseroles, Nicoise salad, and a pot of creamy, spicy curry, but they're also an unexpectedly delicious pickled veggie. As an age-old preservation practice, pickling is a task that even the most inexperienced cook can execute. Plus, it's a way to extend green beans' shelf-life and imbue them with novel flavors and textures.

If you've never pickled vegetables, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how effortless and self-contained the process is. Pickled green beans is a one-jar recipe in which you place trimmed and prepped raw green beans into a mason jar or other sealable jar along with any desired seasoning, pour the pickling liquid over it, let it cool, and stick it in the fridge for a few days. The pickling liquid is a mixture of salt, water, and vinegar boiled for five minutes to bring out their flavors and catalyze the pickling process.

The hot brine will slightly cook the green beans and bloom the flavors of the pickling spices, instilling mild, vegetal green beans with tart, spicy, and herbal notes. Like most pickled vegetables, pickled green beans will have a refreshingly juicy crunch that you can enjoy straight out of the jar.