15 Ways To Add More Flavor To Boiled Potatoes

Give your boiled potato some pizzazz. There are plenty of cooking methods, with mashed and fried potatoes being among the most popular. However, boiled potatoes deserve some recognition. Boiling potatoes is one of the easiest ways to cook them since they don't require much work. Potatoes are a cooking staple for a reason. They're affordable, versatile, and diverse. You can often purchase a 5-pound bag of potatoes for under five dollars, and you can make potatoes for an array of dishes, from breakfast to dinner to dessert.

You could follow one potato recipe every day of the year and never run out of ideas for years to come. You can get creative on how you want it to taste when it comes to boiled potatoes. It comes as a blank canvas waiting for you to paint and jazz it up with flavor. Whether you want a pickle-inspired boiled potato or you want a slightly crunchy, salt-crusted potato, look no further for innovative ways to flavor up your boiled potatoes. They will never be the same.