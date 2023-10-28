15 Potato Cooking Tips We Learned From Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Lagasse is a culinary icon –- perhaps one of America's first celebrity chefs, along with Julia Child. And not only that, but he's still going strong. Emeril recently explained in an interview with Tasting Table's "Shared Tastes" that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. That is good news for us, because we still have so much to learn from him.

Let's take the humble potato, for instance. His expertise with this tuber can be traced back to his long-standing culinary interest in New Orleans, where the ingredient is a staple of the Creole and Cajun traditions. Lagasse has a proven track record of integrating potatoes into these dishes, but he is also no slouch when it comes to preparing meals where the potato is the star of the show, whether it's in the Creole or Cajun style or not. Indeed, his other culinary influences include as disparate lands as Portugal and the American Southwest, so you can expect a wide reach from him, in and outside the world of potatoes. From classic mashed potatoes to rustic, crispy roasted ones, Lagasse's talents shine through in all of his recipes. So let's take a look at how we might jump on the Emeril bandwagon by way of his potato dishes.