The Secret To Emeril Lagasse's Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes

James Beard Award winner, restaurateur, and larger-than-life TV personality Emeril Lagasse is known for his decadent fusion of French and Creole cooking. Decades as a fine dining chef and restaurant owner have equipped Lagasse with plenty of tips on how to amp up any dish's extravagance. A case in point is the already luxurious twice-baked potato, which he manages to make even more indulgent with a simple trick.

In a recent submission to Food & Wine, Lagasse's overstuffed twice-baked potato recipe requires extra potato pulp to achieve a creamy, cheesy mashed potato filling that spills over the confines of a hollowed-out baked potato skin. To get more potato pulp, you'll need to bake more whole potatoes than servings ultimately yielded by the recipe; Lagasse's recipe uses five russet potatoes to make four overstuffed twice-baked potatoes. After baking all your potatoes in the oven, you hollow them out into a bowl to mix with butter, sour cream, and cheese. However, you'll discard one of the potato shells, so that there's a surplus of filling for the remaining shells. Lagasse also ups the proportions of mix-ins, further increasing the filling's volume and richness.

Twice-baked potatoes require more effort than baked potatoes alone, but if you're willing to go the extra mile, you're probably willing to add an extra potato to the baking sheet. More pillowy, earthy pulp with extra cream and cheese make overstuffed twice-baked potatoes the ultimate crowd-pleaser whether they're a side dish or the main event.