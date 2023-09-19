The Important Step You Can't Skip With Your Seafood Boil

Whether it's the hot and spicy crawfish boils of Louisiana or the balmy shrimp boils from the coastal Carolina Lowcountry, a proper American seafood boil is one of the tastiest ways to enjoy the sea's rich bounty. To make a seafood boil, a heap of sea stock — normally crawfish, shrimp, lobster, or clams — is placed in a large pot filled with corn, sausage, potatoes, and other aromatics. Boiled together, the flavor from these ingredients is released into the savory broth, and they all begin to take on a similar wonderful flavor. Still, all of this flavor is a non-starter if you skip one crucial step: seasoning the water of your boil.

Unlike other dishes where you can season the exterior of the protein, the shell-protected crustaceans featured in a boil can't be seasoned that way. Instead, the water it's boiled in has to get the dose of seasoning, whether it's a simple salt and pepper or a complex 15-ingredient spice blend. As it boils, the seasoning is able to penetrate the shell and add a good dose of flavoring to both the seafood and the boiled accompaniments. So, what kind of seasoning should you be adding to your water?