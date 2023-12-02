All It Takes Is Butter And Herbs To Elevate Canned Green Beans

When we think of healthy, nutritious eating, our minds seem to instantly jump to bland and boring meals. On that same note, when we hear the words "canned green beans," an exquisite culinary experience typically is not the first thing that pops into our thoughts. However, just because canned green beans aren't fresh doesn't mean they aren't good for you. In fact, canned green beans are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, and manganese, meaning they're a food that should definitely be on our radar.

Circling back to the idea that all healthy food is bland, this is a misconception that can be solved with two simple ingredients: butter and herbs. Simply put, butter is not the monster we think it is as long as it's used in moderation, and herbs contain immeasurable health benefits while also providing endless flavor. Combine healthy foods like canned green beans with butter and the right herbs, and you're in for a truly rich cuisine that doesn't taste anything like the "health food" you're used to.

Moreover, elevating canned green beans with butter and herbs is as simple as it gets. All you have to do is empty the can into a saucepan (water included) and heat up the green beans. Next, drain the beans and add in butter and herbs, stirring until combined and the butter is melted. We recommend sticking with unsalted butter and adding in your own salt later to have more control of the sodium content.