Comfort food serves a special function in our diets, whether it's playing to our nostalgia of the past or highlighting a creamy texture that feels like a warm hug. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this meaty braised brisket mac and cheese recipe that features her "ultimate comfort foods," she says. She recalls eating brisket for holidays and says that mac and cheese is a recurring dish in her family's weekly repertoire.

Both of those dishes offer a delicious and nourishing meal, and together, the experience is further heightened. "The braised brisket is tender, with an umami-rich, savory flavor that contrasts the creaminess of the mac and cheese," says Rosenhouse. "With a layer of crispy panko breading, this dish is over-the-top, to say the least." Considering its heartiness, she recommends, "To round out the meal, serve this brisket mac and cheese with a green salad, sauteed spinach, or any of your favorite veggies."