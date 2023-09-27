How To Properly Salt And Pepper Your Brisket Before Cooking

Briskets can be pretty intimidating if you're just starting out. You've just dropped a pretty penny on a quality piece of meat, and now the difference between a bite that melts like butter and a tough slab to chew on is you. Now, there are other factors that are going to play a more significant role in how your barbecue beauty turns out, like the temperature of your smoker, but don't sleep on the rub.

Classic Texas barbecue brisket is famous for emphasizing the flavor of the meat itself through simple, light rubs. The method of choice for this approach is a straightforward salt and pepper rub. For best results, use kosher salt and 16-mesh ground black pepper (mesh is the measure of how coarse the pepper granules are).

The easiest way to do this will be equal parts salt and pepper, but, if you're ready to up your game, apply more salt to areas with higher fat and more pepper to areas with lower fat. You don't have to create separate rubs; just go back over those areas once you've applied the initial layer with a little extra of whatever you need. To minimize cross-contamination, remember to use one hand to move the meat and apply the rub while using the other hand to pour the salt and pepper onto your brisket.