The Iconic Barrels Of Peanuts At Texas Roadhouse Are Now Relics Of The Past – But Here's How You Can Still Score Some

Texas Roadhouse may be most well known for their steaks, but for many diners, the fastest-growing steakhouse chain is also closely associated with peanuts — for decades (and pretty much since their origin in 1993), Texas Roadhouse offered free peanuts to its customers. Peanuts in the shell were available in giant barrels in restaurant waiting areas and in buckets on tables so diners would have something to snack on while waiting to be seated, and while waiting to get their appetizers and mains. Once upon a time, diners were even encouraged to crack the peanuts and just toss the peanut shells on the floor when they were done.

All good things must come to an end though: after a few lawsuits stemming from diners slipping on loose peanut shells and injuring themselves, the COVID-19 pandemic which highlighted the less-than-hygienic aspects of communal buckets of peanuts and tossing shells on the floor, and an increase in peanut allergies, free peanuts weren't a common sight at Texas Roadhouse anymore. However, things seem to be changing yet again. Although the iconic barrels of peanuts at Texas Roadhouse are now relics of the past (for the most part), it seems that you can still score free peanuts by simply dining at the restaurant.