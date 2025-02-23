Think Twice Before Dining At Texas Roadhouse If You Have A Peanut Allergy

Texas Roadhouse may be known primarily for their hand-cut steaks, but there is something else that many customers associate with the fastest-growing steakhouse chain — and that's peanuts. Once upon a time, Texas Roadhouse was known for having complimentary barrels of unshelled peanuts in the waiting area and metal buckets of unshelled peanuts on tables that customers could snack on before they got seated or before their food arrived, and floors covered with peanut shells, as customers were also encouraged to toss the peanut shells on the floor.

That has changed in recent years, to the point that some customers are asking why Texas Roadhouse got rid of its peanuts. However, while the tradition has evolved, it's not entirely gone. There are some locations that still offer this unique snacking experience, so potential customers with peanut allergies should still think twice before dining at the chain. Other locations still offer peanuts in a sealed plastic bag upon request. Most locations that still offer peanuts no longer encourage tossing discarded shells on the floor, though there are a few holdouts.