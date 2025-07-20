The Reason You Don't See Peanuts At Texas Roadhouse Anymore

If you remember peanut shells covering the floor at Texas Roadhouse restaurants, it's not the Mandela Effect — this really did happen. Many of us remember shuffling through peanut shells while waiting for our meal or being encouraged to toss our shells on the floor by smiling servers. But nowadays, there are no peanut shells on the floor or buckets of loose peanuts on the table. While you can still request peanuts at the restaurant, they come in little packets — and the eatery prefers you not throw the wrapper on the floor when you're finished. But why the change?

One thing you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that peanut shells are a thing of the past. Although the steakhouse chain never offered an official statement about why it removed the unique restaurant tradition, it's possible that it was due to a safety issue. After all, the Des Moines Register reported in 2016 that an Iowa man sued the establishment after he slipped on peanut shells and shattered his knee. Of course, he wasn't the only one to sue the chain for a peanut-related injury over the years, as two other similar lawsuits occurred in 2008 and 2013.

Despite that, the tradition of bringing a bucket of peanuts to the table continued until the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taste of Country. So, it's possible that other health concerns, including spreading germs and peanut allergies, may have also contributed to the end of this practice.