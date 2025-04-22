Texas Roadhouse Vs Chili's: Which Has Better Ribs?

Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, Nashville, the Carolinas — according to fans, each one has the best barbecue, hands down. Whether you were raised there or just an outsider who has an opinion, the best barbecue is something people hold near and dear to their hearts. And if the barbecue doesn't bring enough heat on its own, the conversation over who's got the best sure will.

Backyards, county fairs, state fairs, and regional haunts all have something to say about sauces, dry rubs, cuts, smokers, charcoal, and propane. Major chains even have adamant fans with avid claims that their place serves up the best 'que. And one of the big rivalries out there involves two major players you probably know — Texas Roadhouse and Chili's.

Chili's sings its own praises of its Texas-sized "baby back, baby back, baby back" ribs. And Texas Roadhouse has self-proclaimed its fall-off-the-bone ribs as "Blue Ribbon." But who is right? Well, that is where my Southern, barbecue-loving palate comes in.

I put these two full slabs of baby back ribs in a head-to-head competition, judging all elements of the presentation, taste, texture, and tenderness to see which truly deserved the Texas-sized bragging rights. And while fans would most likely disagree, it didn't take long for me to feel like this wasn't a fair fight.