Avoid This Mistake When Adding Dry Rub To Ribs

As tempting as it might be to get overzealous with the spices when faced with a fresh rack of ribs destined for the grill, you may want to hold off on seasoning with wild abandon. We picked up some tips from Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, an establishment that has been cranking out smoked meat since 1943. In addition to founding a lineup of seasonings and rubs called Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices, Shoults also owns the Marshall Mercantile and High Horse. Shoults is the kind of culinary professional who knows a thing or two about serving up mouth-watering ribs at this weekend's barbecue.

Using dry rub on ribs helps create a caramelized surface packed with flavor and texture, but the wrong approach can backfire on you. "Ribs have plenty of surface area for a dry rub to stick to, so you'll want to be careful not to overdo it," Shoults cautioned. Biting into an overly salted rack of ribs is surely one of life's more disappointing moments, and we'd like to think it is possible to cook a perfect rack of ribs more often than not. Even if you're using a quick three-ingredient dry rub on the baked and grilled baby back ribs you are planning to serve for tonight's dinner, you'll have to season the ribs with mindfulness.