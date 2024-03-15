A Touch Of Lemon Is All You Need To Fix Overly Salty Food

You're not alone in occasionally using more salt than you'd intended; even chefs aren't immune from making that mistake. In this situation, conventional wisdom may have you reaching for sugar or chopping up potatoes to balance the excess salt. However, these fixes don't work on every dish. You must use the right amount of sugar, otherwise the dish could end up sweeter than what you wanted. As for potatoes, they're more effective with soups and stews where there's excess salty liquid to be absorbed. That's why we recommend using lemon juice rather than salt to flavor your food before serving.

A satisfying dish should present a balanced layering of different flavors, and adding acidity to it wakes up the taste buds so they can savor each taste. Lemon also works to counter too much salt since the acid enhances our perception of the other flavoring agents instead of just tasting the saltiness. A splash of lemon juice won't bring down the sodium level, but it will mitigate its effect. It also does the same in instances where a dish turns out too sweet or too fatty to your liking.

However, as we've advised before, when using lemon as a flavoring fix and not as a main ingredient in your recipe, it's best added in once the food is off the stove to keep the heat from turning it acrid. Start off with just a splash as well since adding too much can curdle any dairy you used in the dish.