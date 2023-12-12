Use A Dry Rub On Prime Rib For A Delicate, Flavorful Crust

Making a dry rub for prime rib, or any other meat, doesn't have to be complicated as it involves no more than making a pleasant blend of spices. The trick is to balance flavors well, so you don't have something too bold, smoky, or sweet. According to our recipe, you'll need at least a single tablespoon of salt and black pepper for every six pounds. As far as the other seasonings, you can stick to a teaspoon for balance, or increase the amount based on your spice tolerance and the weight of the cut.

Let's get to some ideas for dry rub ingredients you might want to use on the prime rib. Brown sugar is commonly used because it tempers the spice levels of other seasonings. You can match the mild sweetness of brown sugar with smoked paprika for smokiness, cayenne pepper for heat, or chili powder to give the rib roast earthy and spicy flavors. Dried herbs like oregano or rosemary give the meat a herby flavor, garlic and onion powders add a bit of umami, while dried cumin will give the rub an earthy essence. And if you usually like Montreal seasoning on steak, add it to the dry rub. After you settle on your dry rub ingredients, evenly rub it on the outside of the prime rib then cook according to the recipe.