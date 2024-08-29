The Best Way To Cook Baby Back Ribs, According To A Grillmaster

You might like to order baby back ribs at your favorite barbecue joint or local smokehouse, but it's also an ideal dish to cook at home for a cookout or dinner party. There are reasons why baby back ribs are so popular, and it has to do with how tender the meat comes out in a reasonable amount of time. To obtain that tenderness, you might slow cook baby back ribs in the oven or on the grill, but Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse, and founder of Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices, has another idea for you to try next time.

"My favorite way to cook these ribs is on a smoker at 250 to 275 [degrees Fahrenheit] for approximately four hours," Shoults says. "I usually give them a light coat of our Bear Creek Brisket and Rib Rub and put them right on a smoker loaded up with hickory or pecan wood." In addition to Shoults' recommendations, oak, mesquite, and maple wood chips also work for baby back ribs and other varieties of pork ribs too.