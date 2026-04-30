I Tried Cheeseburgers From 8 Fast Food Chains And Ranked Them

Cheeseburgers are a familiar and comforting option when you're perusing the never-ending menu at a fast food restaurant. Menus can be long, confusing, and often have such a tiny font that you need a telescope to read through them all. For the most part, you know what you're going to get with a cheeseburger. At its most basic, you know your order will include a burger patty, cheese, and a bun, but some eateries have more accoutrements that add flavor, texture, and even color to the dish.

I set out on a mission to try a selection of fast food restaurant cheeseburgers to see which one really makes the best. You very likely have all of these near you, except for one that's slightly more regional (more on that later). I judged these burgers primarily on flavor, but the heartiness, presentation, and value also came into play. Come with me on a jaunt throughout my city to test out the eight fast food chain cheeseburgers. Together, we'll discover which makes the most bun-believable burger and which you can just leave on the grill.