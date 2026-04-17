I Tried 7 Smash Burgers From Popular Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best

It wasn't so long ago that the term "smash burger" didn't exist. But they have existed as long as people have been cooking burgers on flat-tops and trying to cook patties super fast by smashing them super-thin. The practice of smashing burgers was also likely boosted by meat scarcity during the Depression, since a smashed burger stretches meat further than an unsmashed one.

For most of culinary history, smash burgers were just another burger style. But the concept really took off in the 2010s, after burger stops like Smashburger began emphasizing the technique as a main selling point. The idea is this: A properly smashed burger is super thin, yet tender. Its edges are frilly, uneven, and beautifully crusted, thanks to the Maillard reaction that occurs on the grill. No thick patties or high-stacked sandwiches here — one does not have to unhinge their jaw to enjoy a smash burger. Simplicity reigns.

More than 10 years after the original boom, we are living in a smash burger world. More and more chains dedicated solely to smash burgers are spawning, while classic burger stops are trying to compete with their own versions. But in this crowded and well-tested field, which versions have the signature crust and tender interior? Which are smashed to their limits while still holding together? And which come together to make a really good burger? I tried several smash burgers to see which patties really stack up.