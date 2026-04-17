I Tried 7 Smash Burgers From Popular Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best
It wasn't so long ago that the term "smash burger" didn't exist. But they have existed as long as people have been cooking burgers on flat-tops and trying to cook patties super fast by smashing them super-thin. The practice of smashing burgers was also likely boosted by meat scarcity during the Depression, since a smashed burger stretches meat further than an unsmashed one.
For most of culinary history, smash burgers were just another burger style. But the concept really took off in the 2010s, after burger stops like Smashburger began emphasizing the technique as a main selling point. The idea is this: A properly smashed burger is super thin, yet tender. Its edges are frilly, uneven, and beautifully crusted, thanks to the Maillard reaction that occurs on the grill. No thick patties or high-stacked sandwiches here — one does not have to unhinge their jaw to enjoy a smash burger. Simplicity reigns.
More than 10 years after the original boom, we are living in a smash burger world. More and more chains dedicated solely to smash burgers are spawning, while classic burger stops are trying to compete with their own versions. But in this crowded and well-tested field, which versions have the signature crust and tender interior? Which are smashed to their limits while still holding together? And which come together to make a really good burger? I tried several smash burgers to see which patties really stack up.
7. Five Guys
Five Guys is a burger institution with almost 2,000 locations. Its burger menu is as sparse as it gets, but the topping possibilities are endless and mostly free. And though it does not advertise its burgers as being smash burgers, they are made in the classic smash style: ground beef pressed from a ball into a thin patty on a flat-top grill.
Since the other smash burgers came with onions and pickles, I added the same to this cheeseburger. However, the onions were sparse to the point of being almost imperceptible. I had to open the burger up to double-check that they were there after realizing I hadn't detected them in any of my bites. The patties themselves could have used a bit more salt, too.
But the patties themselves were a lovely balance of thin at the edges and slightly thicker in the middle, giving a nice contrast of crispy and meaty textures. This was also the biggest and most substantial of all the burgers. It didn't surprise me much that it wasn't a perfect smash burger — as that's not what Five Guys is trying to make. But even though this burger was the biggest, it wasn't the one I wanted to keep eating.
6. Bareburger
Bareburger, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Ohio, focuses on high-quality and organic ingredients. It also offers meat alternatives, as well as alternative meats (think elk or bison burgers). And now, like so many other burger chains, it offers a smash burger with the typical smash toppings: American cheese, special sauce, pickles, and onions.
When I unwrapped the burger, I noticed it was one of the messiest-looking of the bunch. But I don't think that's a bad thing; it meant that the toppings were actually covering most of the pancaked patty, not just the parts sandwiched by the bun. The plentiful onions were caramelized and offered a rich and savory flavor. The sauce was also very good. But the patty itself was underseasoned in comparison and, surprisingly, a little gristly. Weird, chewy bits are undesirable in any burger, but I'd expect to see them more in thicker patties. Still, the patty had nice golden-brown edges, and I wasn't so thrown by the gristle that I didn't go in for another bite.
5. 7th St Burger
7th Street Burger first opened in the East Village in 2021. Its no-frills menu and nostalgic branding appeal to the late-night eater seeking a simple, greasy, affordable smashed burger, straight from the flat-top grill. It's certainly been a winning formula, and the chain has since expanded into the other boroughs, as well as into other states.
Visually, my 7th Street cheeseburger was the platonic ideal of midnight munchies. The classic Martin's potato roll was glossy and seared on both sides, much like the well-smashed patty inside. There was a very pleasant, slightly smoky flavor from the onions, bun, and beef, all of which had been cooked on the grill.
The meat was more tender and the toppings more balanced than the Five Guys or Bareburger burgers. However, the beef patty itself needed salt, and the house sauce was scant. It was the cheapest and smallest of the bunch, but it was still a solid, satisfying smash burger that I could see myself seeking out again soon.
4. Shake Shack
As suggested by the name, Shake Shack isn't just about the burgers. It actually started as a food stand serving burgers, hot dogs, and its namesake milkshakes. Of course, this food stand was wildly successful, and there are now close to 500 Shake Shack locations worldwide. It is still known for its milkshakes, but it is equally renowned for its smash-style ShackBurger.
I'll admit that I have been a frequent Shake Shack patron over the years; wherever I've lived, a location has been nearby. It was probably my introduction to smash-style burgers, as it likely was for many others across the country. Still, that doesn't mean it's the best.
But right away, I noticed there were some things that Shake Shack just gets right. Despite achieving the same thin, savory patty with a melt-in-your-mouth crust as the others on this list, it somehow didn't feel overly greasy. It's not a very big burger, but it is a well-balanced one. The cheese and sauce feel just right for the patty. Some would call the chunky rings of raw white onion "too much," but I love raw onion too much for it to feel like "too much." As much as I enjoyed it, it was much smaller than some of its peers, and with Shake Shack's prices being so high, I couldn't put it much higher.
3. Smashburger
Okay, so it may not have invented the smash burger, but it took the name and ran with it. Smashburger first opened in 2007, and it was clearly an early pioneer of the smash trend. So it seems Smashburger bet on a winning horse, but how does its well-timed smash concept hold up?
Very well, as it turns out. The patty was moist and flavorful, likely because of its use of 75/25 beef – arguably the best lean-to-fat ratio for this type of burger. The buttered and toasted bun was unsmashed and held its structure, which was better than its competitors' buns, which fell apart under the greasy, cheesy pressure. The pickles were a much thicker cut than those on the other sandwiches, which I welcomed.
The patties were also thicker than most others on this list, with the exception of Five Guys. I suspect these thicker elements are a result of Smashburger being, in many ways, an earlier iteration of the current smash trend. Still, while it may not be quite what every smash burger seeker is looking for, its crusty, frilly patties prove it's the real deal.
2. Skinny Louie
This smash burger joint first opened in Miami in 2024 and was met with such success that it has rapidly expanded in Florida and into New York, with even more locations in the works. It follows a similar formula to 7th Street Burger: It's a late-night smash burger spot with a retro feel, a small menu, unapologetically greasy-spoon flavors, and high-quality ingredients. It also uses the same toppings formula: chopped grilled onions, house sauce, pickles, and American cheese (though Louie's specifies double American cheese).
Because the parallels were so striking, the comparisons to 7th Street Burger were the easiest to make. But Skinny Louie outperformed not just its most obvious competitor, but most others on the list. The patty was very nicely seasoned and smashed far beyond the edges of the bun. This was the most dramatically thin patty I saw and a great example of the "less meat is more" mentality of the smash-style burger. The double cheese on top made a big difference; it added flavor and moisture without being overwhelming. I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the bun. Its rich, buttery flavor complemented the other components of the burger.
This was a great smash burger. However, it was limited by the confines of its own concept. It's a fatty, crispy, flavorful burger, but it feels best suited for scarfing down after a late night out rather than a meal meant for the light of day.
1. Sonic
Sonic, the most traditional fast-food chain on this list, has been serving deliciously convenient burgers and hot dogs since the 1950s. Its extensive menu has had many different offerings over the years as food trends come and go, so it comes as no surprise that smash burgers have arrived at Sonic.
Whether it's because of Sonic's comparatively large menu or just a reflection of my general expectations of big fast-food chains, I didn't go into this review with particularly high hopes for the All-American Sonic Smasher. But I quickly changed my mind. With two patties, American cheese, sauces, chopped white onions, and pickles, this was a legit smash burger. The thin, very well-seasoned patties had lacy brown edges that reached beyond the limits of the bun. There was a perfect amount of sauce to balance the sharpness of the raw onion. The cheese flavor was a bit hard to find in this, but I wasn't too torn up about it, considering I wolfed this burger down.
Perhaps because of the smash burger's classic fast food origins, Sonic nailed what the idea is really all about. No fuss, just a simple technique done right. You don't need to be a brand practicing smash burger evangelism to do it. This burger's perfectly seasoned, thin patties and well-balanced toppings spoke for themselves. Sonic delivered a very satisfying, decently sized burger that, by my measure, won out against more expensive options and the smash burger brand heavyweights.
Methodology
First and foremost, I based my ranking on the qualities of a good smash-style patty: lacy, non-uniform edges, super-thin yet tender beef, and a crust from a hard sear on a hot grill. With that in mind, I have to account for the fact that some steaming would occur while the still-warm burgers were wrapped up, resulting in a decrease in overall crispiness.
While appearance played a role in my evaluation of each burger's size, distribution of toppings, and patty, aspects like visual appeal were not accounted for due to unavoidable effects of travel. Because most of the burgers I tried came with onions, pickles, cheese, and special sauce, I tried to replicate that combination on the other burgers that came with fewer or more toppings.
Outside of what constitutes a smash-style burger, each burger was judged based on the same factors as a typical burger: beef flavor and texture, choice of bun, toppings, and how the components worked together in the final product.