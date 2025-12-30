The Best Crispy Smash Burgers Begin With This Lean-To-Fat Ratio

Smash burgers are among the simplest recipes on the planet, and all you need to make the best, perfectly crispy version is heat, a spatula, and meat with the right fat ratio. If you didn't realize what the numbers on your ground beef meant, those are the different levels of lean meat to fat in the mixture. So 90/10 ground beef is 90% meat, 10% fat. Different types of recipes are better with different types of ground beef. It's not a one-size-fits-all choice. But when it comes to getting the most out of your smash burger, you are best off reaching for the classic 80/20 ground beef.

The best ratio commonly recommended for any burger, the advantages of 80/20 are maybe even more important for smash burgers. Often considered ideal for burgers, 20% fat produces the juiciest results without being overly greasy. As you cook your burger, that fat will both flavor it and melt away to add moisture. That's important because nobody wants a dry burger, and smash burgers are extra susceptible to drying out. Because they are so small, thin, and pressed against a hot surface to maximize browning, smash burgers go from perfect to overcooked very quickly. If you don't have enough fat in your ground beef, you could have a dry, crumbly smash burger patty in seconds. And as a burger that mostly cooks in its own fat, it will also help fry and brown the exterior of the patty more.