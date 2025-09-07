The Lean-To-Fat Ratio That's Best For Burgers, According To Ina Garten

The lean-to-fat ratio of ground beef is a key factor in determining the flavor and texture of hamburgers. If you've ever wondered why your homemade burgers aren't as good as the ones you get out, you may want to reconsider which fat ratio of beef you use. Luckily, you're not without a compass. Many celebrity chefs have been vocal about their preference — Ina Garten is no exception. In a Food Network video, Garten recommends using ground beef with a lean-to-fat ratio of 80/20 (80% fat to 20% lean). ". . . otherwise you'll have really dry hamburgers. And nobody wants a dry hamburger — nothing comforting about that," she explains, while making her popular smash burgers with caramelized onions.

Many other chefs, including Alton Brown and Bobby Flay, agree with the Barefoot Contessa's assessment that 80/20 is truly the sweet spot. Too little fat (as in 85/15 or 90/10) and the burger will indeed dry out as Ina says, possibly breaking apart and losing much of its moist, umami succulence in the process. Go the opposite extreme, however (as in 70/30), and you'll risk the burger shrinking up and becoming overly greasy. The 80/20 ratio offers just enough fat to pack in the flavor, while not so much to significantly reduce the size of the patty. And that's exactly what you want when trying out a burger recipe you'll be drooling over, whether it's an epic smash burger or thick, juicy gourmet burger cooked to temp.