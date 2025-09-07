The Lean-To-Fat Ratio That's Best For Burgers, According To Ina Garten
The lean-to-fat ratio of ground beef is a key factor in determining the flavor and texture of hamburgers. If you've ever wondered why your homemade burgers aren't as good as the ones you get out, you may want to reconsider which fat ratio of beef you use. Luckily, you're not without a compass. Many celebrity chefs have been vocal about their preference — Ina Garten is no exception. In a Food Network video, Garten recommends using ground beef with a lean-to-fat ratio of 80/20 (80% fat to 20% lean). ". . . otherwise you'll have really dry hamburgers. And nobody wants a dry hamburger — nothing comforting about that," she explains, while making her popular smash burgers with caramelized onions.
Many other chefs, including Alton Brown and Bobby Flay, agree with the Barefoot Contessa's assessment that 80/20 is truly the sweet spot. Too little fat (as in 85/15 or 90/10) and the burger will indeed dry out as Ina says, possibly breaking apart and losing much of its moist, umami succulence in the process. Go the opposite extreme, however (as in 70/30), and you'll risk the burger shrinking up and becoming overly greasy. The 80/20 ratio offers just enough fat to pack in the flavor, while not so much to significantly reduce the size of the patty. And that's exactly what you want when trying out a burger recipe you'll be drooling over, whether it's an epic smash burger or thick, juicy gourmet burger cooked to temp.
For juicy, flavorful burgers lean into the fat
So, how to choose the best ground beef for burgers? While some people may base their decisions solely on budget or reputation (Angus or Waygu anyone?), it's important to note that whether you're buying the five-pound package of hamburger meat or throwing down a chunk of change for organic grass-fed beef, the bottom line is, if you're someone who's never considered lean-to-fat ratios, Ina Garten's 80/20 recommendation is a great place to start. Especially, if you're looking to maximize the juicy, flavorful stuff that will have you savoring every last, drippy morsel.
But not everyone likes their burgers the same way. Once you've sampled the 80/20, why not experiment with both leaner and fattier options to determine which best fits your tastes? While you're at it, mix things up, making a different slant on your burger each time: Try a tangy ranch burger (go ahead, add the bacon) or rev things up with a Tex Mex-inspired spicy beef fajita burger or Mexican-style quesadilla burger. Experiment with different cuts of beef, as in this beef burger patty which uses a triple knockout mix of brisket, short ribs, and chuck. For many home cooks, the search for the ultimate burger technique is akin to the search for the Holy Grail — elusive and ongoing, but hopeful of a meaty reward. Honing in on the best lean-to-fat ratio puts you one step further on your quest to learn how to make the perfect burger.