Less Meat Is More When It Comes To The Perfect Smash Burger

While the words "less meat," might strike terror in the hearts of the average burger lover, if you've ever had a smash burger, you know there is nothing to fear, as the undeniable joys of a perfectly balanced burger await you. Sadly, you'll never achieve true burger bite perfection by unhinging your jaw for the extra thick patties of a gourmet burger (and everyone knows smash burgers are better than regular burgers). No, the secret to the ultimate umami-laden burger bite is in its ratios.

The true beauty of a smash burger is its simplicity, the layered goodness — gooey cheese, grilled onions, crisp lettuce, sliced ripe tomato, and that tangy special sauce, all nestled between two super-soft butter-grilled buns. Nope, if Flavortown is your destination, then the smash burgers' thinner, lightweight patties are your only ticket there. But how can less meat equal more flavor?

It's easy when you're capitalizing on the Maillard reaction. Thin, smashed burger patties maximize this reaction, allowing the greater smashed surface area of the burger to be covered in all those deliciously browned, crispy bits, tastebud-to-tastebud, bite-after-bite, increasing the complexities of aroma, flavor, and texture. This means, that even if your double smash burger has the same weight as its chunky one-patty counterpart, the smash burger will smash on taste over your standard hamburger patty or hefty chi-chi chef-made favorites. But just because the patty is thin and the ingredients simple, doesn't mean transforming rich ground beef into its delicious final form is a slamdunk.