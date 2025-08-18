This Store-Bought Potato Roll Brand Is Popular. But What Makes It So Special?

Potatoes' pillowy, starchy pulp makes equally pillowy, hearty bread. And no brand has mastered the mighty potato roll better than Martin's potato rolls. So delicious and perfect are Martin's potato rolls that other brands and copycat home recipes try to emulate them. But what makes Martin's potato rolls so special?

To understand what makes Martin's potato rolls stand out, it's first important to understand what potato rolls really are. In the states, swap a portion of whole wheat flour with either boiled and mashed potato pulp or dehydrated potato granules. The result is a buttery, slightly sweeter crumb with the most perfect, soft squish imaginable. Just as potatoes are hearty starches, potato bread has a much longer shelf life because it holds onto moisture longer and doesn't dry out as quickly as wheat bread.

Martin's potato rolls originated in Dutch Country, using a Dutch Pennsylvania family's recipe. The original family still owns and runs the business, upholding the same standard of quality by using whole, natural, high-quality ingredients. Whereas competitor potato bread brands use potato flakes and enriched wheat flour, Martin's uses potato flour and high-protein wheat flour. High-protein wheat flour is essential for a crumb's elasticity and is probably what makes Martin's rolls so irresistibly squishy. Furthermore, real butter, sugar, and milk round out Martin's potato rolls' list of ingredients, accounting for the yellow hue and buttery, sweet, and savory flavor.