Who Invented The Smash Burger? (Hint: It Wasn't The Chain)

A beef patty flattened on the grill to create crispy outer edges and a juicy interior — that's the essence of a smash burger, and the reason why many passionately defend the viewpoint that smash burgers are better than regular burgers. This thinner style of patty has seen a rapid rise in popularity in the late 2010s, and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere. There are entire chain restaurants dedicated to serving this type of patty, such as its namesake Smashburger. Despite its name, Smashburger didn't invent this particular style of burger making. In fact, smash burgers are not a new invention at all. They date back to the early-20th century.

The exact origin of the smash burger is unknown, as there are several stories floating around. One story traces the beloved burger back to the Great Depression, when meat was scarce and expensive. Ross Davis, a burger vendor from Oklahoma, began mixing the beef with onions, which were much cheaper, to bulk up the patties, smashing the two together on the grill. Another story places the inception of the smash burger in Kentucky, as an accidental discovery of a line cook who worked at Dairy Cheer, which then intentionally put the item on the menu. There are other folktales about the smash burger, and however different they may be, what they all have in common is an American origin in the 1900s.