Try as you might to make an easy smash burger recipe at home, you can taste the difference when you order a burger from Smashburger's Scorchin' Hot smoky menu. These juicy beef patties are delicious for good reason, thanks to a special recipe that evolved from a man with a PhD in flavor and fragrance chemistry — CEO Tom Ryan. There are a few key ingredients that make these burgers so tasty, but one is ground-up triple-roasted chicken skin. Ryan explained to Franchise Times the story behind the unusual addition, saying, "Remember when your mom used to make baked chicken on Sunday and there's that big layer of skin on top? That's what's in there."

But that's not all that's in Smashburger's drool-inducing burger patties. They are also flavored with a secret seasoning that includes kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic. Tom Ryan has an impressive history of creating fast-food bangers. In his past he created Stuffed Crust Pizza and the McGriddle before he began tinkering with Smashburger's burger recipes.

Ryan's unique recipe has resulted in juicy patties that are seasoned to perfection and have attracted a devout following of meat lovers. The beef is loosely formed into patties to result in a more flavorful burger that offers both texture and satisfying taste. Frozen buns are sliced and toasted, and once cooked, the burgers at Smashburger are carefully assembled.