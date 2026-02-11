I Tried Cheeseburgers At 7 Sit-Down Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them Worst To Best

When it comes to American cuisine, few foods are more iconic than the cheeseburger. The simple combination of beef, bread, and cheese has remained a staple at restaurants and cookouts alike for decades. Although cheeseburgers are commonly associated with fast food, many sit-down establishments offer their own versions of the beloved classic, often positioning them as comfort-food staples alongside heartier entrées.

To find out which sit-down restaurants offer the best cheeseburgers, I visited seven national, non-regional chains to conduct taste tests and ranked them from worst to best. Additional ingredients were limited to ketchup, mustard, and pickles, but if the burger didn't come with these, I sampled it exactly as it was served. I judged each burger on the overall flavor, the quality of the meat, and how well-cooked the patty was when ordered medium rare. I also considered whether the ingredient ratio was balanced and whether any single element overwhelmed the rest. Let's take a look at how the cheeseburgers at each of these sit-down chain restaurants stack up.