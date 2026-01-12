You Can Score An Entire Meal For Just $6 At This Popular Breakfast Chain

Most popular sit-down chain restaurants are known for consistency among menus and value-driven pricing. If you're searching for a breakfast that won't break the bank, look to your local spot for good deals on delicious food. Though IHOP is best known for its griddle treats, its newer value menu opens up the possibilities for a variety of breakfast favorites.

For just six or seven dollars, depending on your location, you can choose between four different meals filled with scrumptious breakfast foods. Announced in September of 2025, the IHOP Value Menu offers diners either a ham and cheese omelet, house scramble, french toast faves combo, or its breakfast faves combo. Whether you love sweet or savory flavors, there's something sure to satisfy almost any appetite.

These breakfast dishes are available seven days a week between 7 am to 10 pm. Each of these well-rounded meals goes to show why this chain restaurant is a reliable choice for your next breakfast. You'll have to double-check with your specific location to determine if the value menu is priced at six or seven dollars. Either way, these four meals for under $10 represent IHOP's best and tastiest.