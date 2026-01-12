You Can Score An Entire Meal For Just $6 At This Popular Breakfast Chain
Most popular sit-down chain restaurants are known for consistency among menus and value-driven pricing. If you're searching for a breakfast that won't break the bank, look to your local spot for good deals on delicious food. Though IHOP is best known for its griddle treats, its newer value menu opens up the possibilities for a variety of breakfast favorites.
For just six or seven dollars, depending on your location, you can choose between four different meals filled with scrumptious breakfast foods. Announced in September of 2025, the IHOP Value Menu offers diners either a ham and cheese omelet, house scramble, french toast faves combo, or its breakfast faves combo. Whether you love sweet or savory flavors, there's something sure to satisfy almost any appetite.
These breakfast dishes are available seven days a week between 7 am to 10 pm. Each of these well-rounded meals goes to show why this chain restaurant is a reliable choice for your next breakfast. You'll have to double-check with your specific location to determine if the value menu is priced at six or seven dollars. Either way, these four meals for under $10 represent IHOP's best and tastiest.
More about IHOP's value menu
Depending on which meal you choose, you'll be treated to a warm breakfast including your favorite meats, hash browns, and more. For the price, it's pretty unbeatable.
Starting with the egg-forward meals, you can order either a ham and cheese omelet with a short stack of buttermilk pancakes or the house scramble with a side of hash browns. It's worth noting that the unexpected ingredient IHOP adds to its omelets is a splash of its famous buttermilk pancake batter to achieve an optimal fluffy texture. The house scramble is a lively mix of Jack and cheddar cheeses with pieces of chopped smoky bacon alongside a portion of golden hash browns.
For the two "faves" combos, you have your choice between a thick slice of classic French toast or two pillowy soft pancakes. Either of these griddled breakfast sweets is an excellent offering, particularly when paired with syrup and butter. You can either get two sausage links or bacon strips to go with your meal, as well as two eggs any style. With so many delicious options and a rock-bottom price tag, IHOP is one breakfast chain you shouldn't sleep on.