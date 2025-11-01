The 9 Best Sit-Down Chain Restaurants To Visit For Breakfast

When you wake up in the morning and find yourself ravenous, you may want to order something to eat rather than make breakfast from scratch. You could certainly grab something from McDonald's or Chick-fil-A for a fast-food breakfast bite, but there may be the occasional time when you want something more robust, with a wider selection to choose from.

If you're looking for a sit-down restaurant meal to start your day, we have a handful of ideas that will fill your belly. You've probably heard of most of them and at least visited a couple over the years. Some of these have a lot of locations, while others are a bit more minimal, meaning you might have to go further to seek them out — if they're available near you at all. But every single one of these comes highly recommended through reviews, previous Tasting Table rankings, and our personal experience, with an amazing range of breakfast options.

Whether you're craving a thick stack of syrup-covered pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito, there's a restaurant to suit your desires. We'll share what people like about each place as well as some customer favorite dishes at each restaurant; that way, you can feel more confident in your next order. As you read on, your hunger will grow, so grab a snack and let's dig in.