10 IHOP Pancakes, Ranked Worst To Best

Sure, they're not the best pancakes in the world, but IHOP is definitely one of the most well-known pancake houses in the U.S. While I wouldn't call any of its offerings much to write home about, it's a reliable choice when you find yourself hungry on the road or need something palatable for members of a picky crowd. As such, the International House of Pancakes takes its job very seriously, offering (at the time of writing this piece) 10 different pancake flavors to cater to its prolific customer base.

I already know that I prefer IHOP's pancakes to Denny's, but I've never looked for an opportunity to try more than one or two of IHOP's own flavors. However, its menu is diverse enough to inspire intrigue. Obvious pancake offerings include the classics like blueberry and chocolate chip, but IHOP goes beyond the basics to incorporate desserts like cheesecake and tres leches into the breakfast food. I'll admit, a couple of its flavors were pretty good hits (and I really loved one in particular). I felt the chain missed the mark on many others, though. I ranked the following pancakes based mostly on personal flavor preference, which is something to take into account if you're using this list to decide on your next pancake order — our tastes may differ widely.