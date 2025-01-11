9 Chain Restaurant Biscuits, Ranked Worst To Best
When it comes to biscuits, it doesn't matter the time of day — there's never a bad time for one. They are a Southern staple whether they are rolled and cut, dropped, or made kissing-style. Biscuits can be served at any meal, whether it's as the base of a sandwich or as a tool to sop up any type of sauce you throw at them.
A good chain restaurant biscuits should have a solid crust, texture, and taste. I was more than happy to try biscuits from some popular U.S. chain restaurants and report on how they measured up to one another. Though, some places didn't make it onto this list because they weren't available in my area. But for the ones I did get to taste test, I can say I was really surprised at how they ranked.
9. Cracker Barrel
No one is more surprised than me that Cracker Barrel's biscuits are at the bottom of my list. Cracker Barrel is an iconic Southern comfort food establishment. The fact that it offers such a poor quality biscuit is near shameful. But, I feel like the quality of Cracker Barrel as a whole has been slipping over the years.
When you order biscuits at Cracker Barrel, you get four for the same price as a single biscuit from another chain. However, my biscuits were visibly overcooked and were too dark on top. And while they didn't taste burnt, they were dry and hard on the outside. I did not want to take more than two bites.
I was pleased that my order was accompanied by small packs of softened butter and both blackberry and strawberry preserves. That is some biscuit hospitality. And I would like to give Cracker Barrel credit for always having higher-shelf jams and jellies in a variety of flavors. It is not something you find at most chains.
8. Wendy's
As far chains go, Wendy's is still pretty new to the breakfast scene. I hadn't had the chance to try its biscuits before and I was really excited at the prospect. Wendy's was on a short list of fast-food restaurants I wanted to visit. My expectations for Wendy's breakfast biscuits were slightly high, as I feel that Wendy's has solidly executed its new menu additions and changes over the years. However, I was highly disappointed when I bit into this foil-wrapped biscuit.
I was offered jelly with my order, which was nice. And the biscuit put on a decent show, although it was slightly small. The outside had a nice crustiness and a whisper of butter. But the overall biscuit tasted like shortening. While I expected to taste butter, I was instead met with whatever fat was used in this mix. It was so overpowering that it left a coating in my mouth that was difficult to wash away.
I imagine that this taste would still be prevalent even if the biscuit was paired with bacon or sausage. And I also can guarantee that the shortening-like mouthfeel would impact the bite. I think Wendy's needs to do some more work on its recipe before I would venture to have another biscuit from it.
7. Burger King
Burger King's biscuits were very flat, almost as if they had been smashed or stacked under something heavy. They were very fragile and did not hold together well. And while it was a plain biscuit, it tasted strongly of sausage. Perhaps it had been browned on the same grill as the meat.
It was, however, pleasingly crispy on the outside and gave way to nice airy bubbles. It was buttery to bite into, too. While the inside was a tad dense, it had a nice texture. And it was a surprisingly hearty couple of bites.
Overall, I was confused by the taste of this biscuit when I ate it solo. If I had ordered a sausage biscuit, I don't think I would have been disappointed in my breakfast choice. Although, I would have been covered in biscuit crumbs, which was not a fun part of this experience.
6. Chick-fil-A
Another fast-food place on my list was Chick-fil-A. It does chicken so well, but I hadn't tried its breakfast offerings before. Though, I figured that they would be delicious anyway.
I was offered both honey and jelly with my biscuit. I was surprised to find that the biscuit was already buttered. I don't know if this is done on all the biscuit offerings, but the plain biscuit I ordered came with a melty pat of butter on the inside. The outside was crispy, but it lacked those flaky bubbles that make eating a biscuit so enjoyable. Rather, this biscuit looked manufactured in form and shape. And the taste was mostly of flour and shortening.
Chick-fil-A's offering was by no means bad, but it wasn't by any means good. I can only imagine that most people go for the breakfast chicken biscuit and leave fully satisfied, because chicken is what Chick-fil-A does. And I cannot say that I won't be having one of those chicken biscuits in my near future because of how lackluster the biscuit base was.
5. Kentucky Fried Chicken
I have had many Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) biscuits over the years, mostly as an dipping tool for gravy and mashed potatoes. I don't remember the last time I had one, but I will say I feel like they used to have a bit more of a homemade taste and feel. However, I was still pleased with this biscuit.
Of all the biscuits I tried, KFC's version was the only one that had a slow and fluffy pull-apart texture to it. The insides stretched and sprang back as I opened it. And that is a sign of a well-made biscuit. The crispiness on the outside layer goes deep into the biscuit, which is not something I experienced with the other brands. It made for an enjoyable and buttery experience. The inside is dense, but it's still pillowy. It is a great biscuit on its own, though it could definitely withstand some scoops of gravy.
KFC has an anytime biscuit on its hands. It would be great with any dinner meal, as breakfast with the usual accoutrements, or as a snack on its own. And if the recipe has truly strayed from the original, it hasn't gone far.
4. McDonald's
McDonald's is known for its iconic menu items. And while the McMuffin may be at the top of the breakfast list, the biscuit does have a decent following of its own — and for good reason. McDonald's biscuits are done well.
There is a flaky layer on the outside, which is accompanied by a brush of rich butter. The biscuit is not too big or too small, and it's hearty and fluffy on the inside. The butter taste doesn't sink too far past the crust either, which means the soft middle can serve as a great accompaniment to any breakfast pairing. Whether it's stuffed with butter and jelly, bacon, egg, and cheese, or a sausage patty, this biscuit knows its place as a middle of the road option.
But there is really nothing special about McDonald's biscuit — and it doesn't seem to work too hard. All of the right elements are there, but they're just at a "good enough" level. McDonald's could definetly improve the taste and density of its biscuits by offering more butter, more crust, and more fluff in the middle. Then, it might take home the gold.
3. Red Lobster
The Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are famous and highly adored. They are classic drop biscuits flavored with garlic, butter, and cheese, which makes them more niche compared to the other classic biscuit offerings from other chains. Although the flavors are unique, the biscuit itself still holds up as a top contender.
Red Lobster's biscuits are far from dry, which is a common problem among drop biscuits. Rather, the crumb is super moist throughout. The outside is crispy at every level and it even has a nice, browned bottom. And it's easy to pull apart and pop a fluffy piece in your mouth. The texture is very pleasurable.
The other nice thing about these biscuits is that you can order a half-dozen or dozen at the restaurant. And you can also find them as a biscuit mix in the baking aisle at most grocery stores. While they may not fit into every meal, they would be welcomed at many.
2. Denny's
Denny's is a great place for an early morning or late-night breakfast. While I haven't visited the chain for several years, I don't think the place has changed very much. And I'm happy to report that sentiment applies to its biscuits.
I don't know how much I appreciated Denny's biscuits until I tasted them alongside its competitors. I had tried a few before this one, so I can say I was wowed by it. The word "decadent" came to mind immediately. The outside crisp was much more delicate than the other biscuits. Plus, the top was incredibly airy and carried just the right amount of butter; it didn't leave a greasy feeling or an aftertaste. The biscuit was rich, with a dense middle that remained soft and fluffy.
After tasting all the biscuits on my list, I returned to this one just to make sure my palate had not been turned off by the lower-ranked items. I found, yet again, that Denny's biscuit was an absolute treat. This biscuit fought hard for the number one spot, but was just slightly outdone in terms of homemade quality and taste. While I would be happy to have these on any table where I had a chair, there was one biscuit that was just a bit better. But if number one isn't available, I would be happy to offer this biscuit up as an option to any first timer and would be proud to say, "That's a good biscuit."
1. Popeyes
I wasn't introduced to Popeyes until I was an adult. It's not a place I frequent because it's a bit out of the way and I don't eat a lot of fast food. Although, I remembered that I had always been happy with what I'd ordered, including the biscuits. Though, the biscuits themselves didn't stand out. But, boy, was I surprised to see how they tasted this go-round!
I was happily offered both honey and jelly with my biscuit — which is something I appreciate — though I found that neither one was needed. This biscuit is so delicious and comes close to some of the best homemade biscuits I've ever had.
The biscuit is a nice size and is golden in color. When I broke it open, I found a visible ring of butter that saturated the crispy crust and encircled the puffy inside. And while the outside offers a texture that hints at a crunch, the inside is dense with an airy texture and taste.
I am shocked by my oversight of these biscuits, as I could have been enjoying them for years. I am glad I know now how good they are. Even if Popeyes offered nothing else on its menu, I would still venture out of my way to get another helping of these biscuits.
Methodology
I may set a high bar for biscuits to cross, but it is only due to the number of biscuits I have seen and tried over my lifetime. There are specific properties every good biscuit must possess — like a crispy outside, proper moisture, a precise density to air ratio, a rich subtle flavor, and a golden-brown finish. If just one of these is off, it can ruin the entire thing.
In order to judge every biscuit fairly, I ordered them plain and tasted them while they were fresh and hot. Since Red Lobster's offering was the most flavorful, I tasted it last to ensure I had a clean palate. While not all of the biscuits I sampled were good, the biscuits that ranked highest on this list made every bite worth it.
If I don't feel like making biscuits from scratch, or am in the mood for a single one, I will definitely go back to Popeyes and/or Denny's (and Red Lobster's biscuits will also have a place at my table when the appropriate meal presents itself). I can honestly say that canned biscuits may have fallen forever off my grocery list, as there are better biscuits out there available at the same price — this ranking is just a testament to that.