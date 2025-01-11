9 Chain Restaurant Biscuits, Ranked Worst To Best

No one is more surprised than me that Cracker Barrel's biscuits are at the bottom of my list. Cracker Barrel is an iconic Southern comfort food establishment. The fact that it offers such a poor quality biscuit is near shameful. But, I feel like the quality of Cracker Barrel as a whole has been slipping over the years.

When you order biscuits at Cracker Barrel, you get four for the same price as a single biscuit from another chain. However, my biscuits were visibly overcooked and were too dark on top. And while they didn't taste burnt, they were dry and hard on the outside. I did not want to take more than two bites.

I was pleased that my order was accompanied by small packs of softened butter and both blackberry and strawberry preserves. That is some biscuit hospitality. And I would like to give Cracker Barrel credit for always having higher-shelf jams and jellies in a variety of flavors. It is not something you find at most chains.