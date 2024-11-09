Ranking Fast Food Mashed Potatoes From Worst To Best

I'm forever in pursuit of potato perfection. I've tackled a list of the best mashed potatoes in NYC, and now it's time for fast food spuds to get their chance in the spotlight. Why mashed potatoes aren't a more common fast food menu item I'll never know. The South has a broad swath of options, with well-known chains like Cowboy Chicken and Golden Chick, but folks in the Northeast aren't as lucky. French fries dominate the potato hierarchy at most fast food chains, and somehow mashed potatoes never really got the credit they deserve. As the ultimate warming comfort food, the best mashed potatoes should be rich and creamy, but fluffy enough to melt onto your tongue like butter. I tracked down the few fast food joints in my area that offer mashed potatoes, ordered them, and sampled them to determine the best one.

Despite having seemingly straightforward ingredients, each fast food chain shells out its own unique approach that goes beyond mere potato, butter, and salt. Some chains were decent, while some could fool the average eater into thinking it's homemade. The overall texture and flavor of each side were the primary considerations for this ranking, but I also factored in price and portion size. Moreover, mashed potatoes without gravy is like peanut butter without jelly; all of the brands included a drizzle on top of their mashed potatoes. While I'm not necessarily ranking the mashed potatoes based on the gravy, I did factor in how the potatoes absorbed and mixed with the oozy gravy.