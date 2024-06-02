Air Fry Canned Biscuits For An Elevated Texture
Incredibly versatile, biscuits are excellent for everything from a hearty breakfast, like biscuits and gravy, to a filling side dish that can be enjoyed on its own. With a ridiculously simple composition, many recipes use just a handful of ingredients or less to achieve biscuit perfection. Making a batch is even simpler on those extra busy days when you opt for the canned variety to save you some time. But even when preparing canned biscuits, the technique can make or break your final product.
Along with its golden-brown coloring and buttery taste, a biscuit's irresistibly fluffy texture is the most defining mark of its success. But if you cook them for too little time, they'll be doughy, and if you let the countdown timer run too long, you'll be serving up a sheet of hockey pucks. The good news is that the best way to get that perfect texture is also the easiest and most time-saving. Put your canned biscuit dough in the air fryer for the perfect bake.
Air fryers work by using a powerful fan to circulate hot air through a compact cooking chamber. This leads to fast cooking, evenly browned dishes with an exterior crispiness that can't be beaten. But it's not just for crispy french fries and perfect grilled cheese. The appliance is just about as versatile as the biscuits themselves, and it's the perfect tool for cooking them just right.
No preheating necessary
To cook the perfect batch of biscuits in your air fryer, all you need is your canned biscuit dough and a quick spritz of cooking spray. Set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then lightly spray the basket to keep the biscuits from sticking. You can use parchment paper instead for a quicker cleanup, but if you take this route, make sure the biscuits weigh down all sides of the paper to keep it from blowing into your heating element. Only you can prevent air fryer fires. Cook the biscuits for about 5 minutes before flipping and returning them to air fry for two more.
When done, your biscuits will be lightly browned with a gentle crispness on the outside and a perfectly pillowy interior. Because every air fryer is different, you might need to make small adjustments when trying this out. Keep an eye on your batch by opening the basket often, then cut one open to test its doneness in the center. The exterior might brown quickly, but the only way to be certain that the middle is done too is to look for yourself.
No matter how you're planning to enjoy them, your air fryer will be your best friend for saving you time, simplifying the entire cooking process, and delivering amazing canned biscuits every time. Be sure to check out our list of creative ways to use canned biscuits to inspire even more ease, convenience, and deliciousness.