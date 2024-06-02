Air Fry Canned Biscuits For An Elevated Texture

Incredibly versatile, biscuits are excellent for everything from a hearty breakfast, like biscuits and gravy, to a filling side dish that can be enjoyed on its own. With a ridiculously simple composition, many recipes use just a handful of ingredients or less to achieve biscuit perfection. Making a batch is even simpler on those extra busy days when you opt for the canned variety to save you some time. But even when preparing canned biscuits, the technique can make or break your final product.

Along with its golden-brown coloring and buttery taste, a biscuit's irresistibly fluffy texture is the most defining mark of its success. But if you cook them for too little time, they'll be doughy, and if you let the countdown timer run too long, you'll be serving up a sheet of hockey pucks. The good news is that the best way to get that perfect texture is also the easiest and most time-saving. Put your canned biscuit dough in the air fryer for the perfect bake.

Air fryers work by using a powerful fan to circulate hot air through a compact cooking chamber. This leads to fast cooking, evenly browned dishes with an exterior crispiness that can't be beaten. But it's not just for crispy french fries and perfect grilled cheese. The appliance is just about as versatile as the biscuits themselves, and it's the perfect tool for cooking them just right.