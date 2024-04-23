The Sweet Additions That Elevate Any Chicken Biscuit

A glorious chicken biscuit holds its own with nothing but the two things in its name: a crispy piece of fried chicken and a buttery homemade biscuit. It's like biting into culinary divinity, having established its reign as a heavenly meal for the hungry masses. A genuine chicken biscuit needs no plate-mates and hardly any embellishing condiments. However, there's a humble little twist that even the most devout chicken-biscuit lovers condone: spreading a little sweetness onto the bun, or drizzling it over the hot, crunchy biscuit.

The sweet addition to elevate a chicken biscuit doesn't have to be anything fancy. In fact, the very idea of that would counteract the down-home appeal of fried chicken tucked in the crunchy cloaks of a split-open cooked biscuit. We're talking ordinary home-kitchen companions such as honey, marmalade, jam, maple syrup, and sweet versions of relishes and chili sauces.

As you try each of these sweet-thang additions to your chicken biscuits, whether at breakfast, dinner, or shared-style happy hours, you'll get the gist. There's also a good chance of discovering your own sweet additions — anything goes, as long as it's edible and tasty.