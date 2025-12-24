8 Best Chain Restaurant Meals Under $10

It's not just you. Dining out has, in fact, become unreasonably expensive. The cost of food away from home (aka restaurant dining) has been growing at a higher rate than even grocery prices – up nearly 50% just in the last decade. While the average American used to find themselves spending about $250 per month on dining out in 2015, that number shot up to $328 in 2023. And now, in 2025, urban consumers are paying an average of $385 per month, just on food away from home alone. That's a big chunk of change, and these rising costs have turned something that used to be a weekly ritual or fun treat into something of a luxury.

The good news is that there are still restaurants out there doing everything they can to save you money. Fast food chains, for example, have resurrected their value menus that used to dominate in the '80s and '90s. And believe it or not, similar kinds of cost savings can also be found at sit-down chains. At select few, you can even find meal deals priced at less than $10 a pop.

Maybe you don't have to skip the eatery experience after all. From breakfast specials to lunch combos to discounted dinners, there's value to be had all around the clock. Here are some of the best meal deals you can find, based not only on their humble price but also on their quality. They'll keep you on a budget while still enjoying great food.