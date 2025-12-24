8 Best Chain Restaurant Meals Under $10
It's not just you. Dining out has, in fact, become unreasonably expensive. The cost of food away from home (aka restaurant dining) has been growing at a higher rate than even grocery prices – up nearly 50% just in the last decade. While the average American used to find themselves spending about $250 per month on dining out in 2015, that number shot up to $328 in 2023. And now, in 2025, urban consumers are paying an average of $385 per month, just on food away from home alone. That's a big chunk of change, and these rising costs have turned something that used to be a weekly ritual or fun treat into something of a luxury.
The good news is that there are still restaurants out there doing everything they can to save you money. Fast food chains, for example, have resurrected their value menus that used to dominate in the '80s and '90s. And believe it or not, similar kinds of cost savings can also be found at sit-down chains. At select few, you can even find meal deals priced at less than $10 a pop.
Maybe you don't have to skip the eatery experience after all. From breakfast specials to lunch combos to discounted dinners, there's value to be had all around the clock. Here are some of the best meal deals you can find, based not only on their humble price but also on their quality. They'll keep you on a budget while still enjoying great food.
Bob Evans Country Fried Steak Meal - $8.99
Bob Evans is a Midwestern chain with Midwestern values. Of course, that also equates to Midwestern prices. During my waitressing tenure at the homestyle restaurant, I experienced this firsthand. And while the lure of discounted three-course dinners or kids-eat-free Wednesdays often meant more work and clean-up for me, I've always appreciated its commitment to providing hearty and affordable meals.
Nothing has changed since my serving days. Value continues to be king at Bob's, now in the form of its American Values Menu, which contains 30 different meals all priced at $8.99 or below. You can't go wrong with any of the breakfasts, you-pick-two lunch combos, or wholesome dinner bell plates (trust me). But one of the best of the bunch has to be the country-fried steak dinner. A long-time popular pick among regulars and other patrons, it features a cut of breaded and country gravy-soaked steak, mashed potatoes, and green beans, all for $8.99. Customers marvel at its large size, crisp outsides, and moist interior. A forkful of steak piled with creamy potatoes and green beans, teamed up with ham and onions, makes for a soul-soothing bite.
If you ever find yourself voyaging past the homestead, the dinner is worth a quick stop. To the same tune of $8.99, you'll also find platters of fried chicken, turkey and dressing, ham steaks, and more. Whatever you pick, you know you're getting a meal served up with a side of hospitality.
Bob Evans Griddle Stacker - $7.99
We'd be remiss not to give Bob Evans' budget-friendly breakfast offerings a proper nod. Built around its famous country sausage, breakfast has been woven into the restaurant's identity since its earliest days as a tiny diner with just six tables and four stools. This is the reason why our daily shifts would inevitably include a morning surge and orders of pancakes and eggs well into the evening. To this day, breakfast meals are the lifeblood of Bob Evans, and there are plenty to choose from that boast a sub-$10 price point. Classics like the Mini Sampler and Country Biscuit Breakfast are longstanding favorites. There's also a newcomer on the list that I never got to dish out during my time down on the farm. I wish I had, though, because it stacks up to be the ultimate breakfast sandwich.
A review by Instagrammer @your_snack_dealer describes the Bob Evans Griddle Stacker as a "fancy McGriddle." What they're referring to is the fact that the sammie is built on buns of mini hotcakes, with an extra griddlecake stuffed in the middle — in that regard, it's more of a Big Mac McGriddle fusion. A fried egg, American cheese, sausage patty, and bacon make up the rest, as well as the piece de resistance, a side of black pepper maple honey for dunking or drizzling. It all comes together deliciously, according to customers, and for the even tastier low price of $7.99. Now, that's how you do breakfast.
Denny's Grand Slam Burrito - $8.00
Join us as we venture back in time to a restaurant with a come-as-you-are retro diner atmosphere and unbeatable retro prices to match. Settle into one of the cozy red booths and let us introduce you to a monster of a meal priced at just $8.00.
You may have heard of Denny's iconic Slams, originally inspired by home run hero and MLB legend Hank Aaron. The four-part Grand Slam was erected onto the menu in his honor, and its popularity sparked an entire slew of other Slams. It's gotten to the point where the chain has had to get creative with its iterations, and one of its grand ideas has been to tuck all your classic Slam ingredients into one big-mouth Grand Slam Burrito. Crispy bacon, sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and melted cheese all mix and mingle inside a warm flour tortilla. The burrito stirred up interest when it first rolled out in 2009. The item is "epic deliciousness," as one fan put it, and others simply called it their new favorite. Now that it's back in 2025, it's still a certified Denny's deal, and customers are eating it up once again.
For less than one Alexander Hamilton, you're not only getting quality, down-home cookin' but also a generous portion of food. A cup of salsa on the side additionally ups the ante, and you could even tack on an additional side of sour cream or queso while still sticking to a $10 budget.
Denny's Everyday Value Slam - $6.99
There's more Denny's deals where that came from ...and, of course, more Slams. The one we'd like you to turn your attention to is the Everyday Value Slam. Its cost-effectiveness is baked right there into the name. You can expect to pay just $6.99 for the plate that covers all your bases of sweet and savory, plus both protein and carbs.
The best part about the Slam is that it allows you to choose your own adventure with multiple customizable components. First, you'll get to select your egg type. In my experience, you can't go wrong, whether you select a pile of fluffy scrambled, a pair of over-easy, or a couple of aesthetic sunny-side-up eggs. Even when I've ordered them to go, all forms seem to yield consistently reliable results. Then comes your selection of breakfast meat, between bacon, sausage links, a combo of both, or turkey bacon — avoid the latter, and you'll be golden.
Lastly, comes my personal favorite pick between two hotcakes, two slices of brioche French toast, or a side of biscuits and gravy. It's such a tough call. The pancakes sit at a better-than-homemade status with their consistently fluffy texture and vanilla sweetness. The French toast is equally thick, rich, and satisfying, and the biscuits and gravy bring their own savory heft to the table. Pick what suits your mood and appetite. All roads lead to the same dependable $6.99 price point.
Cracker Barrel Lunch Chicken n' Dumplins - $9.69
Where else could you sway in a rocking chair as you wait for your table? Shop for candy, trinkets, and nostalgic novelties after you square up on your bill? And warm yourself by the fire while you enjoy a reasonably priced dish of Southern comfort? Cracker Barrel marches to the beat of its own drum, and rather than stomping on its customers in the process, it serves them well. The chain operates under the norm of weekday specials and daily meal deals. Offerings rotate often, so there are fresh promotions to discover upon every visit. But one of the absolute best values on the menu right now is a plate of lunch-sized Chicken n' Dumplins for $9.69.
As far as chicken and dumplings go, these are as close to grandma's recipe as you're going to get at a chain restaurant. The hand-made dumplings are simmered low and slow so that they're tender with a light chew. Paired with always plentiful shreds of juicy chicken and a gravy-like sauce, it's a stick-to-your-ribs combo that warms you from the inside out. Plus, we can't forget about the complimentary buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and the customer's choice of a classic country-style side. Mashed potatoes, fried okra, green beans, corn, or fried cinnamon apples are all ripe for the picking. Or you could upgrade to something more indulgent, like cheesy grits, broccoli cheese casserole, or bacon macaroni and cheese. Just keep in mind that doing so will likely push you past the $10 threshold.
LongHorn Steakhouse Lunch Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich - $8.99
A steakhouse doesn't exactly scream affordability — even at the chain level. But if you hit the right chophouse at just the right time, you'll find that a meat-forward meal doesn't have to break the bank. The LongHorn Steakhouse lunch menu proves this to be true. It provides a diverse range of lower-cost plates to its hungry patrons who happen to visit its rustic outpost from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. And if you're searching for the most satisfying bang for your buck, look no further than the Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich.
One diner recounted picking up Mexican food for herself while grabbing LongHorn for her husband, and ended up jealous of the chicken sandwich that landed in his to-go box. She noted its massive size and the accompanying side of housemade ranch dressing with just a hint of garlic. Luckily, she was able to snag a bite and immediately vowed she'd be ordering her own ASAP. Another customer called it the best homemade-style chicken sandwich, also making sure to throw in words like "huge" and "fresh" as identifiers.
The sammie's 6-ounce chicken breast filet is hand-breaded and fried to order before being topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and that rich, flavor-packed housemade ranch. You can also pair it with a choice of side, salad, or a cup of soup. Oh, and did we mention it's only $8.99?
LongHorn Steakhouse Pick Two: Soup and Salad Lunch - $8.49
If you want to lunch on the lighter side, LongHorn has that covered as well. It's a classic you-pick-two extravaganza, only instead of grabbing it through the Panera drive-thru, you can experience it saddled up in the rustic Wild Wild West atmosphere. Admittedly, you'll get fewer options to pick from at the steakhouse versus at the cafe. But the $8.49 price tag makes it well worth it.
Each pick-two meal starts with either a fresh hand-chopped salad, a Caesar salad, or a strawberry salad (though that comes at an upcharge). There's also secret option D, which allows you to sub out the salad for one of the chain's hearty sides like mashed potatoes, French fries, or seasoned rice. Then comes the fun part: the soup. The steamy options include a loaded potato soup, shrimp and lobster chowder, or French onion, and while the chowder frankly stirs up some mixed reviews – mostly for its lack of real crustaceans — the other two make for an impossible choice. Customers say the loaded potato soup is undeniably tasty with great thickness, creaminess, and plenty of bacon and potato flavor. As for the French onion soup? C'est parfait — it's another 10 out of 10. With a melty, garlicky cheese crust, seasoned crostini layer, and a rich, onion-packed base, people say it's to die for.
Choose wisely, young diner. And remember that every LongHorn meal also comes with that irresistible honey wheat bread to round it out even more.
IHOP Breakfast Faves Combo - $6.00
As a breakfast-forward joint, like Bob Evans or Denny's, IHOP is also consistently flipping reasonably-priced meals — not just in the morning, but all day long. The chain's designated value menu currently contains four different meals, all marked at $6 a piece. You'll find omelettes, egg scrambles, and even French toast featured on the list. But considering the fact that this is the International House of Pancakes, it only felt right to highlight a discounted plate that puts hotcakes at the center — International House of French Toast (IHOFT) or International House of Omelettes (IHOO) just don't have the same ring to them.
The plate is known as the Breakfast Faves Combo. It contains two of the chain's world-famous buttermilk pancakes, which are so soft and fluffy they've been called idyllic. Plus, you get two eggs served your way and a choice of breakfast meat. You can pick two slices of bacon, two sausage links, two slices of turkey bacon, or two slices of ham. So, you're indulging in just a little bit of everything, and with a $6 price tag, you'll have enough coin left over to grab a French vanilla cold foam cold brew, or try out one of IHOP's Splashers — the chain's take on a refresher with lemonade, lemon-lime soda, a splash of flavored syrup, and fresh fruit on top. Whether you're starting your day or ending it with some breakfast for dinner, the Breakfast Faves Combo will satisfy your stomach and your wallet.
Methodology
Digging up the best $10 restaurant chain meal deals started with a large amount of online menu sleuthing. As you likely know, cheap meals aren't so easy to find these days, but I was able to pinpoint a handful of beloved and popular sit-down chain restaurants that are still leading with affordability. These chains offer real value in the form of weekday specials, lunch combos, and value menus — and each one has not just a single option, but multiple full meals priced under $10.
Of course, it wasn't enough for the meal to just fit into the budget. It also needed to be tasty and satisfying. For that, I leaned on a combination of customer feedback from online reviews and my own firsthand experience dining at these chains, all of which I've visited often over the years. Consistently good flavors, great portion sizes, and proper cooking techniques played a major role in narrowing down the list. What I ended up with was a curated, budget-friendly roundup of sit-down restaurant plates that prove you don't have to sacrifice quality–or the dining-out experience–just to enjoy a low-cost meal.