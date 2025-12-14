Why Pancakes At Denny's Taste Better Than Homemade, According To Reddit

Although it is pretty easy to make pancakes at home, it's actually surprisingly difficult to make them fluffy, lofty, tall, and tender. You can use all kinds of tricks to improve them, such as adding in a bready ingredient to make them as fluffy as possible, but they still always seem to taste better when you are eating out — at Denny's, for example. According to Reddit, there is a good reason why the pancakes at Denny's taste better than the ones you make at home.

Posting on Reddit, former Denny's workers pointed out that everything at the restaurant comes pre-packaged, which ensures consistency across batches. The mix is then combined with liquid eggs, cold water, and buttermilk — the buttermilk in particular is key, as this helps improve the taste and texture of the pancakes. Tips and tricks suggested in another thread include using fresh baking powder and making sure to let the pancake batter rest. When it comes to cooking the pancakes, former workers also recommend using a non-stick or well-greased griddle at a high temperature — and keeping an eye on the pancakes to make sure they don't overcook.