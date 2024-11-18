Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Lobster Chowder At LongHorn Steakhouse
If you ever visit LongHorn Steakhouse, there are some dishes you won't want to miss. The Parmesan crusted chicken, strawberries and cream shortcake, and outlaw ribeye are just a few of the 25 popular LongHorn Steakhouse menu items we ranked. However, there are also items to avoid ordering, particularly the lobster chowder. It's odd to call it that since the creamy broth contains no lobster — the first of many red flags, and the only red you'll encounter in this dish.
Tasting Table's exclusive interview with a former LongHorn Steakhouse employee revealed that the lobster chowder is not what you think it is. The famous chophouse uses only a lobster base in their seafood stew, with none of the actual crustacean. This is misleading, as diners anticipate chunks of lobster but find only tiny pieces of shrimp in the soup. Given that the full name of the dish is "shrimp and lobster chowder," this is disappointing for anyone who knows and loves their crustaceans.
Additionally, there are claims on Reddit that this dish arrives at the restaurant frozen, suggesting that the steakhouse has little, if any, role in the chowder's preparation. Whether this is true or not, we can only conclude that this is an instance of capitalizing on diners' perceptions of lobster chowder and the high price they're willing to pay for it.
How LongHorn Steakhouse could redeem its lobster chowder
This is not to say that the steakhouse's lobster chowder tastes terrible. In fact, it has garnered many positive reviews for its delicious flavor, as is evident in the restaurant's retention of the dish for years. But if LongHorn Steakhouse aims to be more genuine and appeal to its customers, it can begin by aligning the name with the dish or vice versa. So far the chophouse may have gotten away with customers mistaking shrimp bits for lobster, but those who know better are aware of this crucial discrepancy. Perhaps a simple rename to "shrimp chowder" can redeem it instantly and allow diners to receive what they actually ordered — along with the bonus of a lobster essence accompanying the broth.
LongHorn Steakhouse could also add actual lobster bits to its chowder as an alternative. By doing so, knowledgeable customers would feel satisfied that they are getting their money's worth instead of feeling misled by the presence of shrimp bits alone. Perhaps the steakhouse can become more involved in preparing its own chowder or find a better supplier without compromising the delicious taste it is already known for. But while any of these solutions could enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction and redeem the lobster chowder, the opportunity cost of implementing either option may simply be too great for the steakhouse to bear.