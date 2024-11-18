Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Lobster Chowder At LongHorn Steakhouse

If you ever visit LongHorn Steakhouse, there are some dishes you won't want to miss. The Parmesan crusted chicken, strawberries and cream shortcake, and outlaw ribeye are just a few of the 25 popular LongHorn Steakhouse menu items we ranked. However, there are also items to avoid ordering, particularly the lobster chowder. It's odd to call it that since the creamy broth contains no lobster — the first of many red flags, and the only red you'll encounter in this dish.

Tasting Table's exclusive interview with a former LongHorn Steakhouse employee revealed that the lobster chowder is not what you think it is. The famous chophouse uses only a lobster base in their seafood stew, with none of the actual crustacean. This is misleading, as diners anticipate chunks of lobster but find only tiny pieces of shrimp in the soup. Given that the full name of the dish is "shrimp and lobster chowder," this is disappointing for anyone who knows and loves their crustaceans.

Additionally, there are claims on Reddit that this dish arrives at the restaurant frozen, suggesting that the steakhouse has little, if any, role in the chowder's preparation. Whether this is true or not, we can only conclude that this is an instance of capitalizing on diners' perceptions of lobster chowder and the high price they're willing to pay for it.

