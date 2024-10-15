9 Items To Avoid Ordering From Longhorn Steakhouse

Although LongHorn should be applauded for serving steaks that are fresh and never frozen, the texture of the Renegade Sirloin ruins what could be a satisfying dish. While the steak tends to have decent flavor, it is ultimately a tiring meal due to its chewiness. Even though you can add a parmesan crust for an additional cost to give the steak a cheesy twist, it won't disguise the lack of tenderness underneath it all.

Those who prefer leaner cuts may tolerate the Renegade Sirloin for its flavor. If you're lucky, the steak will be seasoned with a good amount of the signature Prairie Dust, which may motivate you to push through the meal. However, some customers complained the seasoning leaves an unpleasant aftertaste that is hard to get rid of. If you're unlucky when it comes to the seasoning, like some who have reported a bland taste, you may find that your jaw tiring is enough to make you give up on finishing the sirloin. Despite its faults, some customers had a pleasant experience with the sirloin and described it as so tender that it was similar to cutting into butter. While you have to appreciate how affordable the steak is, starting at $15.99 for a 6 oz (depending on the location), you are getting what you paid for with the lack of quality meat.