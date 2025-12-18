I Tried 7 Denny's Classic Slams And Ranked Them Worst To Best

With over 1,500 locations worldwide (and a presence in every state but Delaware), it's highly probable that you've dined at a Denny's location in your life. If you haven't, then you might have seen the restaurant cameoed in a feature film as the setting for a memorable meal or a heated fight between customer and waitress (we're referring to "Five Easy Pieces," of course).

The diner is iconic, and so is its menu. It's full of popular items, particularly for breakfast, but none are quite as popular as its Slams. A tribute to the legendary home-run-hitting baseball player Hank Aaron, Denny's created its very first Original Grand Slam in 1977. Mimicking the four bases in baseball, it came with four items, including pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. Apparently, it really knocked it out of the park — not only is it still around to this day, but it's now just one of a dozen Slams available to hungry patrons.

With so many options to choose from, I recently set out to try seven of them myself. I ordered a diverse sample that spanned from waffle and French toast-centered Slams to a Fit Slam and, of course, the OG. I ranked them based on their assemblage of ingredients, how well they were prepared, and whether they achieved the kind of breakfast harmony diners are known for. No on-screen drama or fights with the waitress here, just seven slams and the pursuit of the ultimate Denny's breakfast.