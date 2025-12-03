10 Popular Denny's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

It's diner time. When was the last time you checked in on your nearest Denny's location? For me, it had been quite a while. For a restaurant that's conveniently running 24/7 and that welcomes you in with its nostalgic, come-as-you-are atmosphere, I really don't take advantage of its hospitality as much as I should. So, I recently stopped into my local Denny's to bask in the casual, family-friendly glow — even if it was just for a minute as I picked up my to-go order — and see how some of its most popular dishes stack up these days.

Denny's is a breakfast-first kind of joint. It serves the most important meal of the day all day, and you'll find that a large portion of its menu is overtaken by eggs, breakfast meats, pancakes, and other morning-time favorites. You'll also notice a slew of Slams. Denny's debuted its original "Grand Slam" breakfast in 1977 in honor of legendary baseball slugger Hank Aaron. The four-part meal was meant to mimic a baseball grand slam, which is hit when all three bases are loaded, and thanks to its popularity, it's inspired an entire line of Slams on the menu.

In my own Denny's taste test, I picked up 10 total menu items, including a few Slams (of course) and mostly breakfast picks, though I also tossed in a couple of lunch sandwiches and chicken tenders for good measure. I ranked everything based on ingredients, balance of flavors, and overall execution to find the Denny's dishes that truly hit it out of the park.