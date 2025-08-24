The Not-So-Secret Ingredient Behind Cinnabon's Famous Scent

If you've ever walked by a Cinnabon store and immediately felt enamored with the scent wafting from it, you're not alone. The chain's products smell slightly different compared to regular cinnamon rolls, and the taste is impossible to fully capture when attempting to cook the same pastries at home. This is because Cinnabon uses a special kind of cinnamon called Makara cinnamon, which is trademarked by the brand.

According to Cinnabon's website, the cinnamon is grown on cassia trees in Indonesia. Makara is a special proprietary blend that can only be found in Cinnabon stores, which uses korintje, also known as padang cassia, a type of cinnamon. The chain first trademarked Makara cinnamon in 1995, and the trademark is still active to this day. Because of this, the exact cinnamon blend is a closely guarded company secret.

Chef Jerilyn Brusseau, who was hired by Cinnabon founder Rich Komen to help create the iconic treat, talked about the process of selecting the cinnamon in an interview with Kiro News Radio. She described how Crescent Spices, a Seattle company, helped them test several varieties of cinnamon, eventually landing on the Makara blend. "Korintje cinnamon from Sumatra was chosen," she said. "It had the biggest volatile oil, the biggest flavor, and that's what we went with."