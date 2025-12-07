This Is The Only State Without A Denny's

Denny's tagline may be "America's Diner" — and indeed, its iconic red leather booths and drop-tile ceilings embody the quintessential, Platonic ideal of a "diner" by any name. But, in the U.S., one lone state remains without a Denny's location: Delaware. From family breakfasts, to late nights during college, to the pivotal scene in David Lynch's "Mulhollhand Drive," diners serve more than just hearty portions of affordable eats. They serve as the backdrop to life. Although, for Delawareans, that backdrop is going to have to look a tad different from the Denny's digs U.S. foodies know and love.

According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of October 2025, there are 1,319 Denny's locations in the U.S., the bulk of which reside in California with a whopping 353 restaurants (27% of all U.S. Denny's). Nationwide, Denny's presence is particularly concentrated along the Northeast and Midwest, with strong presences in Florida and Texas. As for The First State (the first of the 13 Colonies to ratify the Constitution), we're still waiting patiently for Delaware to get its Denny's. However, Denny's recently announced that it's headed toward private ownership, which holds the potential for changes like expansion (we hope). As to why there isn't a Denny's location in Delaware, the jury's still out. There seems to have been a Delaware Denny's location in the past, but that restaurant has been shuttered for several years.