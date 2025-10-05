10 American Dishes That Make No Sense To The Rest Of The World

It's no secret that Americans love their food. In fact, a 2022 survey of 2000 U.S. adults found that over half admitted to loving food more than anything, and as fellow foodies, we aren't going to argue with that. Hearty fast-food classics like pizza, burgers, and fries are big hits in the States, and Tex-Mex dishes like nachos and chili are incredibly popular, too. Everyday meal choices are also heavily influenced by Asian cuisines, with sushi and Chinese-style noodle dishes being firm favorites. And, let's not forget the tempting selection of sweets that are synonymous with America, from pillowy glazed donuts to creamy cheesecakes and comforting fruit pies.

While most of the aforementioned dishes have relatively universal appeal, not all American-style foods are quite as popular outside of the U.S. Some dishes that have long served as beloved treats for Americans are deemed downright odd in other parts of the world. Sometimes, this is down to a seemingly unconventional pairing of ingredients, where sweet and savory flavors collide. Or, perhaps there's a level of richness and indulgence that doesn't quite fit into other culinary realms. From cozy casseroles to deep-fried treats, America is home to some undeniably divisive creations. But, we reckon the sceptics would soon be converted if they were willing to give these dishes a try.