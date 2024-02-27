This Is How The British Biscuit Got Its Name

It's time to debunk the "cookie vs. biscuit" American-British debate once and for all. For starters, American biscuits are small, fluffy quick breads closer to what the British would call a "scone." In the U.K., what British folks call "biscuits" (delicate, intricate, sweetened or spiced, often with imprinted designs) are closer to what Americans call "cookies." So, how did the British biscuit get its name?

Hop in our culinary time machine. The word "cookie" comes from the Germanic "koekjes" meaning "little cakes." When Dutch settlers first established New Amsterdam at the southern tip of what is now Manhattan Island in 1625, they were all about little cakes. Meanwhile, across the ocean, foodies in the United Kingdom were similarly digging sweet biscuits. Then, in 1674, England seized control of the Manhattan colony. New Amsterdam became New York, and as the Dutch-speaking people gradually transitioned to speaking English, koekjes anglicized to "cookies."

Foodies in the U.K., however, kept the old word — "biscuit" — which traces back to the Old French "bescuit" meaning "twice cooked." Before them, the French got "biscuit" from the Latin "bis coctus," which is also where "biscotti" comes from in Italian. The word "biscuit" has appeared in English in print since the 1300s, but the direct predecessors of English wafers trace back to Medieval biscuits. These would have been a crispy treat made from a sweetened batter that could be rolled or molded into creative shapes and served sweet or savory.