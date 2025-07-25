This Classic Diner-Style Chain Restaurant Has Made A Surprising Number Of Movie Cameos

From "Taxi Driver" (1976) to "Grease" (1978), diners have served as the backdrop for some of the most iconic on-screen moments in cinematic history. The Jules redemption scene in "Pulp Fiction" (1994) happens in a diner, and in David Lynch's surrealist "Mulholland Drive" (2001), a diner is the setting for the crucial pivot point of the entire film. Epicures and actors often fall into the same demographic, and indeed, the connection between cinema and restaurants is legendary. But, the particular diner chain that has made a surprising number of cameos is one that diner-lovers across America have likely chowed down at before: Denny's.

This everyman's diner-style chain is all about affordable prices and filling portion sizes of unpretentious fare. Since the 1950s, Denny's has been attracting hungry (and potentially wayward) foodies of all walks of life with all-day breakfast and 24/7 operating hours at some locations. This radical accessibility has also made the diner chain an ideal venue for the heroes and antiheroes of television and film to hang their hats. As of April 2025, according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, Denny's has 1,344 locations in the U.S., with a presence in every single state except Delaware. Perhaps notably, the state with the highest concentration of Denny's restaurants is California (354), which also happens to be the epicenter of Hollywood (hello, on-screen diner cameos). Denny's-fan-cinephiles can keep an eye out for their favorite diner chain during their next movie night.