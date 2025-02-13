The Breakfast Chain That Is Closing More Locations Across The US

Don't call it a comeback (seriously, don't). The breakfast chain nicknamed "America's Diner" is lowering its U.S. presence ... by a lot. Last October, Denny's announced plans to close 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2025 to help ease the chain's financial strain. Now, the diner has tacked on 30 more restaurants than expected to the mass-closure wave for a near total of 180 shuttered stores to come this year.

During January 2025 and the first week of February, same-store sales declined year-over-year by 0.7% and 5%, respectively. It's unclear what the recovering chain can expect as the future of inflation remains precarious, both for businesses and consumers, yielding unpredictable traffic and spending patterns. At the time of the initial closure announcement back in October, Denny's shares fell by a whopping 17.6% to $5.47. Today, shares have plummeted another 2.93% to a valuation of $4.98 on the NASDAQ – roughly 50% lower compared to one year ago.

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Denny's Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek says the diner chain plans to invest the money it saves by making these closures toward remodeling higher-volume stores (via Restaurant Business). In 2024, 23 locations were remodeled and enjoyed a 6.5% traffic increase as a result. Similarly optimistically, Denny's Corporation (which includes both Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe) also plans to open 25 to 40 new locations by the end of 2025.

